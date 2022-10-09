The Gross direct tax collection for corporate and individual earnings jumped almost 24 percent in the current fiscal year starting April 1. While the Gross collection of taxes on corporate earnings rose by 16.74 between April 1 and October 8, the personal income tax collection rose by 32.30 percent during the same period.

Direct tax collection which is made up of tax on corporate and individual income also rose by 23.8 percent from the same period last year. A release by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said, "Direct Tax collections up to 8th October, 2022 show that gross collections are at Rs. 8.98 lakh crore which is 23.8% higher than the gross collections for the corresponding period of last year"

After adjusting for refunds, however, Direct tax collection stood at Rs. 7.45 lakh crore which is 16.3% higher for the same period last year. This collection is 52.46 percent of the total budget estimates.

CBDT added, "So far as the growth rate for corporate income tax (CIT) and personal income tax (PIT) in terms of gross revenue collection is concerned, the growth rate for CIT is 16.73 percent, while that for PIT (including STT) is 32.30 percent,"

It further said, "Refunds amounting to Rs.1.53 lakh crore have been issued during the period 1st April, 2022 to 8th October 2022, which are 81.0% higher than refunds issued during the same period in the preceding year"

Meanwhile, the Goods and Services Tax(GST) collection has flattened to 1.45-1.46 lakh crore and Merchandise exports have lost momentum since last year shrinking to 3.5 percent in September.IIP growth has also been subdued recording 2.4 percent in July as the 'core sector' hit a nine-month low of 3.3 percent in August.

Reserve Bank of India had cut India's GDP estimate to 7 percent from its earlier estimate of 7.2 percent for this fiscal year. Other rating agencies have also lowered growth projections for India citing the impact of the geopolitical tensions, tightening global financial conditions and slowing external demand.



