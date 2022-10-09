Direct tax collection jumps 24% in first half of FY232 min read . Updated: 09 Oct 2022, 02:02 PM IST
Direct tax collection has jumped to 8.98 lakh crore which is 23.8 percent higher for the same period last year
The Gross direct tax collection for corporate and individual earnings jumped almost 24 percent in the current fiscal year starting April 1. While the Gross collection of taxes on corporate earnings rose by 16.74 between April 1 and October 8, the personal income tax collection rose by 32.30 percent during the same period.