Direct tax collections cross 86% of target for fiscal year

Direct tax collections, net of refunds, comprising corporation tax and personal income tax, touched ₹12.31 trillion as of 10 January, which is 19.5% higher than collections in the corresponding period last year, according to data released by CBDT.
NEW DELHI :The Centre’s direct tax collections have surpassed 86% of the budget target for 2022-23 so far, providing cushion to the government amid higher-than-estimated spending due to global economic disruptions, data released by the central board of direct taxes (CBDT) showed on Wednesday. At this pace, economists expect the direct tax mop-up to exceed the budget target by at least ₹2 trillion, partly absorbing the additional spending burden.
Gross direct tax collections (before refunds) stood at ₹14.71 trillion, up 24.58% from the corresponding period last year. Refunds are up 58.74% at ₹2.4 trillion between 1 April 2022 and 10 January 2023.
“We expect net direct taxes (after refunds) to exceed the budget estimates by ₹2.2 trillion…We expect a healthy overshoot in direct taxes and central goods and services tax (CGST) to absorb a considerable part of the additional expenditure," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, Icra Ltd. She added that the fiscal deficit may exceed the budgeted level by ₹80,000 crore, but a higher nominal GDP will restrict it to 6.4% of GDP.
The Centre moved supplementary demand for grants in the Parliament last month to spend an additional ₹4.36 trillion on gross basis towards fertilizer subsidy, food subsidy, payments to the oil marketing companies for domestic LPG operations and funds towards the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. Of this, the net cash outgo aggregates to ₹3.26 trillion, with savings on account of higher receipts to the tune of ₹1.1 trillion.
The Union budget 2022-23 had pegged direct tax mop-up at ₹14.20 trillion. Former revenue secretary Tarun Bajaj said in an interview in November that the direct tax collection comprising personal and corporate taxes would exceed the target by 23% at ₹17.50 trillion in the current fiscal.
“We are using a lot of data. We have data from income tax and GST departments, and MCA (ministry of corporate affairs). We are also getting data regarding high-value expenditure. Formalization of the economy and technology has helped improve compliance," Bajaj had said.
Corporation tax collections post issuing of refunds were up 13.3% as on 10 January, on a year-on-year basis, while personal income tax revenue grew 21.6%. On a gross basis, corporate income tax and personal income tax collections grew 19.72% and 30.46% respectively.