Direct tax collections cross 86% of target for fiscal year

The Centre moved supplementary demand for grants in the Parliament last month to spend an additional ₹4.36 trillion on gross basis towards fertilizer subsidy, food subsidy, payments to the oil marketing companies for domestic LPG operations and funds towards the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. Of this, the net cash outgo aggregates to ₹3.26 trillion, with savings on account of higher receipts to the tune of ₹1.1 trillion.