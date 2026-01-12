Direct tax collections jump 8.8% YoY to ₹18.37 trillion as of mid-January 2026 — Details here

Anubhav Mukherjee
Updated12 Jan 2026, 07:16 PM IST
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) released the direct tax collections data on Monday, 12 January 2026.
Direct tax collections jumped 8.8% YoY to 18.37 trillion as of mid-January 2026, according to the official data collected from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Monday, 12 January 2026.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

Tax
