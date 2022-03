Direct tax collections for the current fiscal so far have risen 48% to ₹13.6 lakh crore as compared to 9.1 lakh crore in the corresponding period of preceding financial year.

The net collections, meanwhile, in FY22 have registered a growth of 42% over the corresponding period of FY 220 when they were ₹9.5 lakh crore.

The direct tax collections include corporation tax (CIT) at ₹7.1 lakh crore and personal income tax including security transaction tax (STT) at ₹6.4 lakh crore.

The gross direct tax collection (before adjusting for refunds) for the FY22 stood at ₹15.5 lakh crore compared to ₹11.2 lakh crore in the corresponding period of the preceding financial year.

Meanwhile, the cumulative advance tax collections for the FY22 stand at ₹6.62 lakh crore as on 16 March against advance tax collections of ₹4.7 lakh crore for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding year FY21, showing a growth of 40.75% (approx). Further, the cumulative advance tax collection of ₹6.6 lakh crore, showing a growth of 50.56% over the corresponding period in FY20 when the advance tax collection(cumulative) was ₹4.4 lakh crore.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.