Home / Economy / Direct tax collections rise 48.4% so far this fiscal; advance tax collections up

Direct tax collections rise 48.4% so far this fiscal; advance tax collections up

The direct tax collections include corporation tax (CIT) at 7.1 lakh crore and personal income tax including security transaction tax (STT) at 6.4 lakh crore.
06:55 PM IST

  • The net direct tax collections, meanwhile, in FY22 have registered a growth of 42% over the corresponding period of FY 220 when they were 9.5 lakh crore.

Direct tax collections for the current fiscal so far have risen 48% to 13.6 lakh crore as compared to 9.1 lakh crore in the corresponding period of preceding financial year.

The net collections, meanwhile, in FY22 have registered a growth of 42% over the corresponding period of FY 220 when they were 9.5 lakh crore.

The direct tax collections include corporation tax (CIT) at 7.1 lakh crore and personal income tax including security transaction tax (STT) at 6.4 lakh crore.

The gross direct tax collection (before adjusting for refunds) for the FY22 stood at 15.5 lakh crore compared to 11.2 lakh crore in the corresponding period of the preceding financial year.

Meanwhile, the cumulative advance tax collections for the FY22 stand at 6.62 lakh crore as on 16 March against advance tax collections of 4.7 lakh crore for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding year FY21, showing a growth of 40.75% (approx). Further, the cumulative advance tax collection of 6.6 lakh crore, showing a growth of 50.56% over the corresponding period in FY20 when the advance tax collection(cumulative) was 4.4 lakh crore.

