Direct tax collections rise 48.4% so far this fiscal; advance tax collections up

Meanwhile, the cumulative advance tax collections for the FY22 stand at ₹6.62 lakh crore as on 16 March against advance tax collections of ₹4.7 lakh crore for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding year FY21, showing a growth of 40.75% (approx). Further, the cumulative advance tax collection of ₹6.6 lakh crore, showing a growth of 50.56% over the corresponding period in FY20 when the advance tax collection(cumulative) was ₹4.4 lakh crore.