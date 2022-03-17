Direct tax collections rise 48.4% so far this fiscal; advance tax collections up

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Meanwhile, the cumulative advance tax collections for the FY22 stand at ₹6.62 lakh crore as on 16 March against advance tax collections of ₹4.7 lakh crore for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding year FY21, showing a growth of 40.75% (approx). Further, the cumulative advance tax collection of ₹6.6 lakh crore, showing a growth of 50.56% over the corresponding period in FY20 when the advance tax collection(cumulative) was ₹4.4 lakh crore.
