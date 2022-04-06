Direct tax collections top revised estimates in FY22 at nearly 14 tn

According to the latest figures compiled by the central board of direct taxes (CBDT), the mop-up for FY22 is only about ₹38,000 crore short of the 2022-23 budget estimates (BE), which means direct tax collections will need to grow by only 3.2% to meet this year’s target. Corporate tax collections for FY22 has already reached the budget target for FY23, while income tax collections exceeded the BE for FY22 by 33,000 crore. Securities transaction tax mop-up stood at ₹23,000 crore, topping the revised estimate of ₹20,000 crore. The target for STT for FY23 is ₹20,000 crore.