Business News/ Economy / Direct tax-GDP ratio hits record high in FY23

Direct tax-GDP ratio hits record high in FY23

Gireesh Chandra Prasad

  • The number of income tax returns filed in FY23, at 77.8 million was more than double the 38 million returns filed in FY14

The direct tax-to-GDP ratio touched 6.1% in FY23. (Photo: HT)

NEW DELHI :Direct tax revenue as a share of gross domestic product (GDP) touched a record 6.1% in FY23 amid a strong growth in mop-ups and an increase in the number of tax payers, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said on Tuesday.

The share of women in the total number of Permanent Account Numbers (PAN), needed for a host of financial transactions, also improved to 41% at the end of March 2023, up from 37.2% at the end of March 2019, suggesting increased participation of women in financial activity, data shared by CBDT showed.

Women in the age group of 20-40 years accounted for close to two-fifths of all PAN numbers issued by the end of March 2023. At the end of March 2023, 272.4 million women and 390.2 million men had been issued PAN. At the end of March 2019, only 161.7 million women and 273.5 million men had PAN. The unique number is required for securing a debit or credit card and for entering into a host of transactions including buying motor vehicles other than two wheelers, opening DMAT accounts, and buying foreign exchange.

Making hotel payments in cash or bank deposits of over 50,000 in a day also requires PAN number. CBDT said in a statement that the Centre’s net direct tax receipt after adjusting for tax refunds has jumped about 161% from FY14 to 16.63 trillion in FY23. Corporate and personal income tax payers contribute roughly equally in this.

The direct tax-to-GDP ratio which was at 5.62% in FY14, steadily rose and touched 6.1% in FY23, the highest since financial year 2000-01, the period for which data is readily available. This shows a widening tax base as more economic activities move into the formal sector, according to Amit Maheshwari, tax partner at AKM Global, a tax and consulting firm.

The number of income tax returns filed in FY23, at 77.8 million was more than double the 38 million returns filed in FY14, the tax authority said. The cost of direct tax collection decreased from 0.57% of total tax collection in FY14 to 0.51% in FY23 amid increased use of data analytics and technology in tax administration.

Data showed that in five of the six years up to FY23, direct taxes contributed more than indirect taxes to the Centre’s exchequer. Among different modes of tax collection, tax deducted at source (TDS) accounted for the largest share in FY23 as the government steadily expanded its coverage. In FY23, it stood at 8.17 trillion out of the gross direct tax receipts of 19.72 gross direct tax receipts.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gireesh Chandra Prasad

Gireesh has over 22 years of experience in business journalism covering diverse aspects of the economy, including finance, taxation, energy, aviation, corporate and bankruptcy laws, accounting and auditing.
