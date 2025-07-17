Direct tax law simplification to set stage for fresh reforms
The Income Tax Bill, 2025, to be moved in the monsoon session of Parliament, seeks to simplify an over-60-year-old piece of legislation.
New Delhi: The Income Tax Bill 2025, set to be moved in the monsoon session of Parliament to simplify the direct tax law, will set the stage for another round of reforms which will be more substantive in nature in subsequent years, said two people informed about the discussions in the government
