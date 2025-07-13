‘Higher income tax refunds show formalization of economy’

New Delhi: Tax refunds over the last decade have surged faster than growth in gross direct tax revenue collections, a person informed about the development said on Sunday, showing increased formalization of the economy.

Gross direct tax revenue collections have jumped 274% since fiscal year 2014 (FY14) to ₹27 trillion in FY25. In comparison, tax refunds shot up at a much faster clip of474% during this period to ₹4.76 trillion.

In addition, the increase in the number of tax returns filed, an indicator of widening tax base, was 133% during this period, said the person quoted above, who spoke on condition of not being named.

“Growth in refunds as a proportion of gross tax collected is a reflection of increased formalization and voluntary participation in the tax system. As the taxpayer base expands and advance tax payments and tax deducted at source (TDS) mechanisms deepen, excess remittances become more common. The growing volume and share of refunds are thus not merely a statistical trend but a meaningful signal of systemic maturity. It demonstrates that India’s tax ecosystem is now firmly aligned with the principles of efficiency, transparency, and taxpayer facilitation," said the person.

The share of tax refunds in gross direct tax revenue collected had gone up from 11.5%in FY14 to 17.6% in FY25, the person said.

There has also been an 81% decrease in the number of days it takes to issue income tax refunds, which came down from 93 days in 2013 to just 17 days in 2024, the person added.

“This massive increase in tax refunds and decrease in the number of days to issue refunds is due to improvements in tax administration, especially with the adoption of digital infrastructure including end-to-end online filing and faceless assessment that enables faster and more accurate processing of income tax returns."

The introduction of pre-filled returns, automation in refund processing, real-time TDS adjustments and online grievance redressal mechanisms has led to reduced delays and improved taxpayer experience, the person added.

Queries emailed to the finance ministry and the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Sunday seeking comments for the story remained unanswered at the time of publishing.

The tax department had last week reported a marginal drop in net direct tax revenue collections so far this financial year to ₹5.63 trillion from the year-ago period, on account of the tax relief offered to the middle class in this year’s budget and due to increased tax refunds.

Corporations got ₹89,863 crore of tax refunds so far this financial year, 57% higher than a year earlier, Mint reported on Friday. Non-corporate entities, comprising mainly individual taxpayers, got ₹12,114 crore in refunds during the period.

As per official estimates, the tax relief given to individuals in this year’s budget by reworking the new personal income tax regime would result in forgoing ₹1 trillion in revenue. The government offered the tax relief to middle-income earners as personal income tax collection had shown robust revenue buoyancy in recent years.