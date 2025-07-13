‘Higher income tax refunds show formalization of economy’

“Growth in refunds as a proportion of gross tax collected is a reflection of increased formalization and voluntary participation in the tax system. As the taxpayer base expands and advance tax payments and tax deducted at source (TDS) mechanisms deepen, excess remittances become more common. The growing volume and share of refunds are thus not merely a statistical trend but a meaningful signal of systemic maturity. It demonstrates that India’s tax ecosystem is now firmly aligned with the principles of efficiency, transparency, and taxpayer facilitation," said the person.