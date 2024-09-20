Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas scheme, 2024 to come to force from 1 October

  • In July, while presenting the Annual Budget 2024-25, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the scheme for resolution of income tax disputes pending appeal

Rhik Kundu
Published20 Sep 2024, 04:02 PM IST
The budget proposed to introduce a new scheme for settling pending appeals. (Mint)
The budget proposed to introduce a new scheme for settling pending appeals. (Mint)

New Delhi: The Union government on Friday said the second edition of the Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme 2024, which will help reduce litigation and bring certainty for taxpayers, will become operational from 1 October.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 88 of the Finance (No. 2) Act, 2024 (15 of 2024), the Central Government hereby appoints the 1st day of October 2024 as the date on which the Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme, 2024 shall come into force," the finance ministry said in a notification.

In July, while presenting the Annual Budget 2024-25, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme 2024 for resolution of income tax disputes pending appeal. 

The budget proposed to introduce a new scheme for settling pending appeals.

Also Read: The invisible burden on low-income workers equivalent to a 35% tax

It was proposed to be made operational from a specified date with the last date for the scheme also proposed to be notified.

"The government has announced that the Vivad Se Vishwas (VSV) 2.0 scheme will be operational from 1 October 2024. With tax payment rates set to increase by 10% starting 1 January 2025, it is crucial for companies to evaluate their pending income tax litigations from both a cost-benefit standpoint and a broader non-tax perspective," said Karishma R. Phatarphekar, partner, Deloitte India.

"The Rules and Forms for VSV 2.0 are also announced. Given the limited time window, an informed decision on opting for the scheme should be made promptly," she added.

Also Read | Income tax reforms: Will the review deliver on promises?

Vivad Se Vishwas 1.0

In 2020, the Centre had introduced the Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Act 2020 (VSV 1.0), aimed at resolving tax disputes.

The scheme introduced in January 2020 received a good response from taxpayers, allowing the government to collect significant revenue.

About 483,000 direct tax appeals were pending across various forums, with 4.96 trillion in tax amounts tied up before the introduction of VSV 1.0 in 2020, according to consultancy firm Deloitte.

Also Read: The budget proposed an income tax law review. Then tinkered taxes, pre-empted it

The scheme VSV 1.0 successfully resolved over 146,000 cases, leading to 540 billion being collected by the government.

Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:20 Sep 2024, 04:02 PM IST
Business NewsEconomyDirect Tax Vivad Se Vishwas scheme, 2024 to come to force from 1 October

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.05
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    2.45 (1.64%)

    ICICI Bank

    1,340.25
    03:51 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    48.7 (3.77%)

    NTPC

    424.15
    03:57 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    0.15 (0.04%)

    ITC

    514.90
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    6.7 (1.32%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Asahi India Glass

    778.35
    03:45 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    69.5 (9.8%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

    1,859.75
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    163.7 (9.65%)

    RITES

    373.60
    03:58 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    32.37 (9.49%)

    Housing & Urban Development Corporation

    250.95
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    20.6 (8.94%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,350.000.00
      Chennai
      73,310.000.00
      Delhi
      73,430.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,410.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Economy

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.