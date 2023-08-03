Economy
Discounts, sales, or BOGO: which is your top money-saving tactic?
Summary
- As high inflation eats into spending power, urban Indians look to employ smart shopping tactics from price comparison to BOGO and primarily shopping during sale season.
As high inflation eats into purchasing power, over nine in 10 urban Indians (93%) say they intend to save money with smart shopping tactics in the coming year, a survey by YouGov found. The top tactics Indians wish to employ are comparing online and in-store prices (45%), shopping with discount codes (45%), and waiting for items to come on sale (42%).
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
×