Discounts, sales, or BOGO: which is your top money-saving tactic?

The survey also showed that high inflation hit disposable income of nearly 40% urban Indians over the last 12 months, lower than the global average of 50%. However, 66% of those surveyed in India are “worried" about their future spending, slightly higher than the global average of 62%. Clearly, inflation worries are high on the minds of Indian consumers. Among categories, the top three categories where urban Indians have become conscious of the price are clothing or shoes, followed by groceries and mobile phones.