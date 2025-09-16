Disinflation grips Asian economies: Where does India stand?

The era of steep inflation is over for many Asian economies, at least for now. India is among those countries: after battling persistent and steep price increases since late 2019, the country experienced a significant disinflationary trend in 2025, with inflation falling to the lower end of the 2-6% target band set by the Reserve Bank of India.

South Korea, the Philippines and Malaysia have seen inflation below the targets set by their central banks, while China and Thailand stood out for recording deflation in recent months.

Various factors contributed to the disinflationary/deflationary trends across several Asian economies, including lower oil prices, food prices and weak demand. However, one factor that has emerged as a powerful force is China’s economic situation. Weak demand and overcapacity have prompted China to ramp up low-price exports to other countries.

“China is exporting deflation to the world," said Kanika Pasricha, chief economic advisor at the Union Bank of India. “The second factor true across Asia is that whenever oil prices are subdued, inflation remains subdued, and the third factor is the weak demand, not just in India, but across Asia," Pasricha added.



On top of the low inflation impulse, India also undertook significant cuts in goods and services tax (GST) rates as part of the long-pending structural reform in the indirect tax system. If not for the downward impact of tax changes, India could very well have returned to an accelerated price rise by the end of the year, especially considering the impact of floods on food prices.

The Chinese curse

The entire world is deeply interconnected with China to the extent that any significant shift in its trends can cause ripple effects globally. It is no secret that the Chinese economy is undergoing a slowdown due to the prolonged weakness in domestic demand. This, along with overcapacity, has led to a crash in prices.

China’s Producer Price Index (PPI), which measures the changes in ex-factory prices of all industrial products, has been in deflation since September 2022. Since China makes up around 30% of the world’s total manufacturing output, the impact of low prices is spilling over to the world, especially among countries like India, which are heavily dependent on imports from China.

Along with retail inflation, India’s wholesale inflation has also seen a declining trend, even going into the deflation zone, for two months. The WPI inflation closely tracks the changes in the Chinese PPI, and as long as prices are declining in the world’s second-largest economy, India may continue to have subdued wholesale prices.

By GST’s grace

The disinflationary pulse in India has already started weakening due to seasonal trends in vegetable prices and may have even led to sharp spikes in the coming months due to floods and heavy rainfall, causing crop damage. This is what the RBI had taken into account when it projected inflation reaching 4.4% in January-March (thus forming the basis for the rate pause along with front-loading of cuts in June).

The central bank is currently following the one-year-ahead inflation policy to decide policy rates. This means the RBI will act depending on how inflation is expected to behave over the course of a year.

Also Read | Is the good news on prices here to stay? The dip in retail inflation explained

However, now, this outlook of inflation breaching 4% may not hold anymore, especially in the context of massive GST rate cuts, which could exert downward pull of as much as 1 percentage point on inflation. Since GST rates will be effective from 22 September, their impact, if the benefits are passed on to consumers, will be seen until next September.

Following Fed?

Not only is inflation expected to remain low in India, but an expected rate cut by the US Federal Reserve this month may tilt the balance in favour of more easing—sooner rather than later. The world generally follows the Fed’s cues on setting monetary policy, and the RBI may have to follow its footsteps, especially since inflation is expected to average around 2.5% in 2025-26, closer to the lower limit.

While the inflation outlook is subdued, economists also believe that the RBI’s one-year-ahead inflation policy may be misplaced. “We reassert the RBI's focus on one-year ahead expected inflation appears increasingly misplaced in an evolving world—particularly as the global landscape continues to shift toward a disinflationary bias in Asia," said Madhavi Arora, chief economist at Emkay Global.

“We think downside risks to global/domestic growth would be increasingly evident with global resets, including a spate of rate easing by the Fed. This could open up space for easing for the RBI in the rest of the year," Arora added.