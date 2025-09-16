Disinflation grips Asian economies: Where does India stand?
Various factors contributed to the disinflationary/deflationary trends across several Asian economies, including lower oil prices, food prices, and weak demand. However, one factor that has emerged as a powerful force is China’s economic situation.
The era of steep inflation is over for many Asian economies, at least for now. India is among those countries: after battling persistent and steep price increases since late 2019, the country experienced a significant disinflationary trend in 2025, with inflation falling to the lower end of the 2-6% target band set by the Reserve Bank of India.