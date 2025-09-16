Disinflation grips Asian economies: Where does India stand?

“China is exporting deflation to the world," said Kanika Pasricha, chief economic advisor at the Union Bank of India. “The second factor true across Asia is that whenever oil prices are subdued, inflation remains subdued, and the third factor is the weak demand, not just in India, but across Asia," Pasricha added.

On top of the low inflation impulse, India also undertook significant cuts in goods and services tax (GST) rates as part of the long-pending structural reform in the indirect tax system. If not for the downward impact of tax changes, India could very well have returned to an accelerated price rise by the end of the year, especially considering the impact of floods on food prices.