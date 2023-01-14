Disinvestment receipts in 2023-24 expected at ₹40-50k cr: Bank of Baroda2 min read . Updated: 14 Jan 2023, 01:06 PM IST
- It is lower than the disinvestment target of ₹65,000 crore estimated in the budget for 2022-23
NEW DELHI: The disinvestment receipts in 2023-24 are expected to range between ₹40,000 crore and ₹50,000 crore assuming a fiscal deficit ratio of 5.5-6% of GDP, according to estimates by Bank of Baroda ahead of the upcoming Union Budget. However, it cautioned that there could be a shortfall if market conditions are not favourable.