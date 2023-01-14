NEW DELHI: The disinvestment receipts in 2023-24 are expected to range between ₹40,000 crore and ₹50,000 crore assuming a fiscal deficit ratio of 5.5-6% of GDP, according to estimates by Bank of Baroda ahead of the upcoming Union Budget. However, it cautioned that there could be a shortfall if market conditions are not favourable.

It is lower than the disinvestment target of ₹65,000 crore estimated in the budget for 2022-23. However, it is expected to be missed for the fourth straight year.

“Apart from IDBI Bank, a lot is there in the pipeline as per market news such as the strategic sale of Shipping Corporation, CONCOR, BEML, NMDC Steel etc. But a shortfall cannot be ruled out in this uncertain macroeconomic environment where raising of capital and appropriate pricing are concerns," said Bank of Baroda in its report’ A study on disinvestment in recent years.’

It pointed out that clarity on disinvestment is very important to give the market a clear signal. In future, a disinvestment calendar may be helpful specifying the CPSE name, quantum of sale and method of disinvestment.

Historically disinvestment has been more of misses rather than hits. Out of 32 occasions, in only 8 occasions, disinvestment receipts have surpassed their target, it pointed out. “A closer look at the financials of CPSEs reveal that net profit of CPSEs have fallen sharply in FY22 while contribution to exchequer has remained at the FY21 level," the report said.

In the last fiscal 2021-22, the government had budgeted to raise ₹1.75 trillion from CPSE disinvestment, which was revised lower to ₹78,000 crore in the Revised Estimate. The actual realisation stood at ₹13,531 crore last fiscal.

The disinvestment target of ₹65,000 crore for FY23 is unlikely to be met with government officials attributing it to non-conducive market conditions. While the proposed sale of BPCL did not materialise, the realisation from the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) was much lower than expected, while the proceeds of the IDBI Bank sale are expected only by June 2023.