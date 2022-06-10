Disinvestment strategy aimed at increasing efficiency, investments: Sitharaman

The principle with which disinvestment is happening now is not to shut down a unit. The economy needs that many number of such companies and many, many more as well, Sitharaman said
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the principle of disinvestment strategy was increasing production and cost efficiency of central public sector enterprises, getting more investments into the companies instead of shutting them down.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the principle of disinvestment strategy was increasing production and cost efficiency of central public sector enterprises, getting more investments into the companies instead of shutting them down.
Speaking at the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations in Bengaluru, she said that public sector enterprises which were privatised between 1994 and 2004 had only improved, were being driven by professionally run boards, and noted that the new public sector enterprise or PSE policy had opened up all sectors for private investors including space and nuclear energy.
Speaking at the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations in Bengaluru, she said that public sector enterprises which were privatised between 1994 and 2004 had only improved, were being driven by professionally run boards, and noted that the new public sector enterprise or PSE policy had opened up all sectors for private investors including space and nuclear energy.
“The principle with which disinvestment is happening now is not to shut down a unit. The economy needs that many number of such companies and many, many more as well. So, if we want to have that activity done professionally and open up spaces for people to come and do it, our interest is not to shut down, we want to prime it up, we want to have them to run far more efficiently so that contributions can be made to the economy," Sitharaman said on Friday.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The government has lined up over half a dozen companies for strategic sale, including Shipping Corporation of India, CONCOR, Vizag Steel, IDBI Bank, Nagarnar Steel Plant of NMDC and HLL Lifecare.
A senior finance ministry official said that the government was planning to come out with expression of interest (EoI) document for sale of its shares in IDBI Bank by next month after getting clarity from Reserve Bank of India on the structure and the deal size of the proposed sale.
The government has recently conducted road shows in the US and based on feedback from investors, it will seek clarity on the deal size, guidelines or conditions on mergers, consortium composition and the glide path for government to reduce its equity holding in the bank.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Road shows will now be done in India. The policy decision on corporates owning banks is non-negotiable, so that’s not even on the table for discussion. There is flexibility (to decide on the stake to be sold by the government) but control has to be passed on," he said, asking not to be named as the discussions were not public.
The government holds 45.48% stake in the bank, while LIC owns 49.24%. Stake sale by both entities will be decided.
On strategic sale of Shipping Corporation of India, BEML and NMDC, Pandey said that the demergers of all three companies’ non-core assets from core operations was progressing. The sale process would pick up pace after the demergers are concluded. Mint had reported last month that SCI’s South Mumbai headquarters Shipping House, a training institute in Powai and some other properties will not be sold, but instead be transferred to the demerged Shipping Corp. of India Land and Assets Ltd. As part of its strategic disinvestment strategy, the government will transfer its entire shareholding of 63.75% in SCI along with management control to a private entity.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In case of Hindustan Zinc Limited, the government will sell its holding via offer for sale, the official added.
So far in the current fiscal year, the government has mopped up over ₹24,000 crore from CPSE disinvestment, including the public listing of LIC of India. The target for full fiscal year has been set at ₹65,000 crore. In last fiscal year, over ₹13,500 crore was realised via CPSE disinvestment, which also include amount realised via privatisation of Air India.