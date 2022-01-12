The Union budget for the year starting 1 April is likely to set a disinvestment target that is modestly higher than this year’s target of ₹1.75 trillion, two people aware of the development said. However, much depends on the public listing of Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC), which is expected to fetch around ₹1 trillion.

The government plans to list India’s largest insurer before the end of March in the country’s biggest initial public offering (IPO) so far. However, several regulatory changes are required before taking it public.

“The target could be a little bit higher than this year. LIC is the biggest factor here; if it happens this year, then the target (for FY23) could change," one of the two people cited above said on condition of anonymity.

“Discussions are going on; a final call will be taken soon," said another person, also seeking anonymity. Queries to the finance ministry and the department of investment and public asset management remained unanswered till press time.

Amendments to the Life Insurance Corp. Act have already been done. Mint reported in November that the embedded value of the state-run insurer is likely at $150 billion (around ₹11 trillion). Last week, department for the promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) secretary Anurag Jain said the department was close to finalizing the revised policy on foreign direct investment, which will facilitate the divestment of LIC, adding that the permissible percentage for FDI in LIC will be decided by the departments of divestment and financial services, and the changes will go to Cabinet for approval.

Under the current FDI policy, 74% foreign investment is permitted under the automatic route in the insurance sector. However, these rules do not apply to LIC, which is administered through a separate LIC Act. Since the LIC Act has no provision for foreign investments, there is a need to align the proposed LIC IPO with regulatory norms regarding foreign investor participation.

Some economists, however, said if the LIC IPO does go through this year, the target for next year could be lower since no other big-ticket divestments are expected for FY23.

“We expect the target for FY23 to be lower than ₹1.75 trillion, assuming LIC happens in the next few months. It can be around ₹1.25 trillion as there are no other big-ticket (plans); however, if LIC does not happen this FY, they will retain the number for next year too," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda.

In July, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) had given its in-principle approval for the listing of LIC. The government has hired 10 merchant bankers for the transaction.

Divestment proceeds so far for FY22 have been dismal at ₹9,329.9 crore, coming from the offer-for-sale of NMDC and the sale of some government-owned shares of Axis Bank. More than ₹36,155 crore have come as dividends from various public sector enterprises.

Mint reported earlier this month that divestments of Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL), BEML Ltd, Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd, Pawan Hans and Shipping Corp. of India were likely to take place in the next financial year, with the marquee sale of BPCL expected to fetch ₹50,000-60,000 crore.

