Divestment goal for FY23 may be higher than FY22’s

Amendments to the Life Insurance Corp. Act have already been done. Mint reported in November that the embedded value of the state-run insurer is likely at $150 billion (around ₹11 trillion). Last week, department for the promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) secretary Anurag Jain said the department was close to finalizing the revised policy on foreign direct investment, which will facilitate the divestment of LIC, adding that the permissible percentage for FDI in LIC will be decided by the departments of divestment and financial services, and the changes will go to Cabinet for approval.