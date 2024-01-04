Economy
Divestment target for FY25 may be at least 20% lower than last year’s
Summary
- The Union budget for FY24 had estimated raising ₹51,000 crore from the sale of the government’s shares in public sector companies
- It is unlikely that any new big-ticket additions will be made to the divestment list for FY25
The government may set a divestment target for the coming fiscal year that is at least 20% lower than what was estimated for the current year, two people aware of the development said.
