Economy
Centre may raise about ₹10,000 crore in FY25 divestment, largely from OFS route
Summary
- During the first 10 months of the ongoing fiscal, the Centre has raised about ₹8,625 crore through disinvestment transactions.
New Delhi: The government is likely to raise about ₹10,000 crore from divestment proceeds in FY25, with a large bulk coming from the Offer for Sale (OFS) route, two people aware of the matter said.
