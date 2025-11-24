Diwali’s done—India’s spending streak isn’t
November’s strong digital spends suggest steady demand, though the data now capture more than consumption.
MUMBAI: India’s consumption engine appears to have kept humming well past the Diwali rush, with digital payments showing none of the usual post-festival fatigue. Daily spends through UPI, cards and wallets in November have edged above October levels, raising an early question: is this simply the tail-end of festive buying, or a sign that demand is finally breaking out of months of caution.