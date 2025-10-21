Diwali retail sales cross ₹6 trillion as GST cuts boost consumer sentiment — what the CAIT data shows

India's total sales of goods and services during Diwali 2025 increased to more than ₹6 trillion as the central government's GST rate cut initiative boosted consumer sentiment in the domestic market, reported news agency PTI, citing Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) data.

The data collected from the CAIT showed that the total sales of goods reached ₹5.40 trillion, while the sales in services reached ₹65,000 crore, according to the agency report. The report also mentioned that the total Diwali sales stood at ₹4.25 trillion last year during Diwali season.

The CAIT data was reportedly collected based on the findings from 60 major distribution centres, which include state capitals, along with tier two and tier three cities.

Which sectors contributed to Diwali sales 2025? According to the report, mainline retail from the non-corporate and traditional markets contributed nearly 85% to the total trade, as the physical shopping and small traders make a comeback in the digital era.

Grocery & FMCG at 12%, Gold & Jewellery at 10%, Electronics & Electricals items at 8%, Consumer Durables at 7%, Ready-made Garments at 7%, Gift Items at 7%, and Home Decor items at 5% were among other top contributors for the increase in the total retail sales.

CAIT National President BC Bhartia highlighted that the services sector's total sales of ₹65,000 crore comprised sales from packaging, hospitality, cab services, travel, event management, tent & decoration, manpower, and delivery.

Was the sale driven by GST cuts? The GST Council implemented a new ‘two-tier’ system compared to its earlier multi-tier system. India now has two tax rates of 5% and 18% for a range of products depending on their type and categories.

According to the report, 72% of the traders who were surveyed said that the higher sales were due to the GST rate cuts on items such as footwear, garments, confectionery, home décor, and consumer durables.