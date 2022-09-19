Do wages drive prices, or vice versa? The answer matters for interest rates4 min read . Updated: 19 Sep 2022, 06:10 PM IST
Despite central bank worries, accelerating pay hasn’t fueled broader inflation in the past
FRANKFURT : Even as some prices such as for gasoline signal tentative easing of inflation pressure, the Federal Reserve and other central banks remain preoccupied with one that shows the opposite trend: the price of labor.