Do you know how much money is lying unclaimed in banks, insurance & provident fund? Here’s what FM Sitharaman says

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday revealed that financial assets worth ₹1.84 lakh crore are currently lying unclaimed with banks and regulators. These assets are in form of bank deposits, insurance, provident fund or shares.

Sitharaman made the remarks while speaking at an event in Gandhinagar, Gujarat where she launched the three-month Apki Poonji, Apka Adhikar (Your Money, Your Right) campaign centered around 'unclaimed assets.'

The finance minister stressed that the money is safe, with the government acting as its custodian and assured claimants that the unclaimed funds will be returned upon presenting proper documentation, PTI reported.

What happens if assets remain unclaimed? If the asset remains unclaimed for a long period due to any reason, it gets transferred from the initial holding entity to a regulatory custodian.

The minister elaborated on this process as she stated, in case of bank deposits, the unclaimed money gets transferred from commercial banks to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Similarly for stocks or similar assets, the unclaimed money moves from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) or “another centre.”

Sitharaman highlighted that the RBI has created the UDGAM (Unclaimed Deposits Gateway To Access Information) portal to help individuals track these deposits even as they move “from one unclaimed area to another.” Claimants can receive assistance from stalls created by banks for this purpose.

What does the campaign aim to do? The core purpose of this campaign is to tackle the issue of unclaimed financial assets, such as insurance policy claims, bank deposits, dividends, shares, and mutual fund proceeds that often remain unclaimed due to lack of awareness or outdated account details.

The Union Minister urged officials to work on three aspects— Awareness, Access and Action — to ensure these unclaimed assets reach rightful owners during the three-month-long campaign.

She also urged the government and bank officials to spread the word among people so that they come forward and claim their rightful assets, such as insurance policies lying unclaimed despite maturity.

"The first A is awareness. Build awareness. Tell them that your money is lying there, come with this document and take it. You can become ambassadors and tell people if they have yet to claim their rightful asset. Just ask them to find the papers and register on the portal," she said.

Also Read | Unclaimed assets: This is how you can recover money from an old bank account

"The third A is action, where you (officials) act on whatever you have, like small bits of papers," she said, adding that a "concerted attempt" will make the campaign successful.