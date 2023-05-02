Does April GST set the trend for the full year?3 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 10:27 PM IST
On 1 May, the finance ministry said GST collections in April were ₹1.87 trillion, the highest since the implementation of the indirect tax regime in 2017
Goods and services tax (GST) collections hit a record ₹1.87 trillion in April. Ever since its introduction, GST data has become a barometer of how well the economy is performing. But is the April data really so straightforward? Mint explains:
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×