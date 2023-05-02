Does April GST set the trend for the full year?

The April data is for transactions that took place in March, which usually benefit from high year-end economic activity and compliance-related measures. But this spike tends to be short-lived, and collections in the rest of the year tend to be sharply lower. In FY23, after hitting ₹1.68 trillion in April, the GST mop-up remained in the ₹1.4-1.5 trillion range, and was ₹1.6 trillion in March 2023. A better metric is year-on-year growth, and that doesn’t paint a rosy picture. At 11.6%, collections growth in April hit a 5-month low. This was also only a tad higher than the 10.5% nominal GDP growth projected by the government for FY24.