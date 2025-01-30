Does Donald Trump have unlimited authority to impose tariffs?

IEEPA has attractive features for Mr Trump. “It’s an emergency power, so there’s minimal procedural requirements. So, he could do it very quickly—on day one, if he wants," says Warren Maruyama, a former general counsel for the United States Trade Representative. Mr Trump was the first to invoke the law to impose tariffs when, in 2019, he threatened a 5% levy on all Mexican goods in retaliation for illegal migration. And there is another important precedent. In 1971, when Richard Nixon took America off the gold standard and in effect ended the first Bretton Woods system, he imposed an extra 10% duty on all imports by declaring the need “to strengthen the international economic position of the United States" to be an emergency. Courts upheld Nixon’s actions.