Does RBI need to listen to IMF on forex?

With the US Dollar Index surging above the 113 mark amid the strengthening US currency, the rupee slid to a new low of ₹83.073 on 20 October. The rupee has now weakened by approximately 11.36% in this calendar year while the Dollar Index has zoomed from 96.21 on 3 January to 113.08 on 20 October. The Dollar Index measures the value of the US dollar against a basket of six currencies— euro, Swiss franc, Japanese yen, Canadian dollar, British pound and Swedish krona. However, current week’s numbers show one US dollar equal to ₹81.901, and the Dollar Index at 109.71.

