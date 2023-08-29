Does the 4% inflation target need a reset?
Summary
- Since April 2021, inflation has exceeded 6% more often than not. Several other countries have also struggled to bring inflation down to their target levels. If India’s optimal inflation rate has moved beyond the earlier 4% mark, it could be time to revisit the goalpost itself
Inflation is back. Just when we thought it was effectively contained within the official upper bound of 6%, the consumer price index (CPI) shot up by 7.4% year-on-year in July 2023. This inflation persistence is quite a letdown, especially when growth is finally showing signs of picking up. But look beyond the headline-grabbing tomato and onion prices, and it is clear that inflation never really went away. The last time inflation was at or below the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) 4% target was in September 2019.