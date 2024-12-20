Does the Fed even know what it’s trying to do?

If the Fed hadn’t devoted so much energy to head-faking investors with forward guidance promising to do things the central bank shouldn’t do, those investors would have been warning the officials that inflation remains far from whipped. Were officials to yammer less at the markets, investors would be free to place meaningful bets about future inflation and send meaningful price signals about what the Fed should do in response. This is what long-bond investors, who increasingly seem to despair of forward guidance, have already done. They’ve pushed up yields since September in exasperated anticipation of inflation to come.