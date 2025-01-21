Dollar, bitcoin, treasury yields ease as investors weigh Trump’s approach to tariffs
The dollar fell against a basket of currencies, the yield on the 10-year Treasury eased and bitcoin pulled back from recent record highs in the wake of President Donald Trump’s inaugural speech, with the absence of any immediate imposition of broad tariffs providing some relief to equities.