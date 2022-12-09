Dollar drops as investors await PPI inflation data, Fed interest rates1 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2022, 06:16 PM IST
The dollar index - which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies - was last down 0.1% at 104.680
The dollar edged lower against major currencies on Friday as concerns resurfaced about the health of the U.S. economy, and ahead of producer inflation data later in the day and a Federal Reserve meeting on interest rates next week.