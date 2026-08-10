Dollar race: Foreign banks ramp up FCNR deposits, narrow gap with locals

Backed by a global network and wealthy clientele, India’s foreign banks are flexing their muscle in attracting dollar deposits, despite their undersized presence in the local deposit market.
Foreign banks, which had barely $603 million in foreign currency non-resident bank deposits on 5 June when the central bank announced the concessional dollar swap window, managed to clock $8.97 billion by 30 July. A clutch of three foreign banks, HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank, and DBS Bank India, led the inflows.