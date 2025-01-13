Dollar rises to 2-year high after strong data dims rate-cut prospects
SummaryThe dollar hit fresh highs against several currencies, continuing its rise after Friday’s strong U.S. jobs data further dimmed prospects for Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts this year.
