Dollar's crown to slip as peers catch up in rates race, survey3 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 06:25 AM IST
As the rising interest rate gap between the US and other countries will stop widening from this year, there are chances that the US Dollar will weaken against other currencies
The U.S. dollar will weaken against most major currencies this year as the interest rate gap with its peers stops widening, putting the currency on the defensive after a multi-year run, according to a Reuters poll of foreign exchange strategists.
