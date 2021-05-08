Domestic apparel manufacturers plan job cuts as second wave crushes business

“The situation is equally grim on the cash flow front, with 72% of the respondents receiving less than 25% of their due payments in April, and another 12% receiving less than 50% of their dues. What makes the situation more worrying is that as a result of regional lockdowns increasing across the country, 90% of the members believe May to be far worse than April, and 45% not expecting markets to revive before the Diwali Festival. In fact, more than 20% do not see the revival starting before 2022," CMAI said while releasing the findings of its survey.