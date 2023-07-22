Domestic crude oil production at 2.4 MMT in June, import bill declines to $9.5 billion YoY: PPAC2 min read 22 Jul 2023, 06:47 PM IST
Crude oil imports increased by 0.6 per cent and decreased by 1.2 per cent during June 2023 and April-May 2023 respectively, compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.
India produced a total of 2.43 million metric tonnes (MMT) of crude oil in June 2023, compared to the same level of 2.4 MMT reported in the year-ago period, according to Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell (PPAC). Out of 2.5 MMT, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) produced 1.6 MMT of crude oil while Oil India Limited (OIL) and private sector producers contributed 0.27 MMT and 0.56 MMT, data released by the Oil Ministry showed.
