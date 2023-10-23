Domestic crude oil production at 2.4 MMT in September, imports rise 6.1% YoY: PPAC
Crude oil imports increased by 6.1 per cent and by 0.4 per cent during September 2023 and April-September 2023 respectively, compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.
India produced a total of 2.4 million metric tonnes (MMT) of crude oil in September 2023 - registering a steady growth compared to the year-ago period, according to Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell (PPAC). Out of 2.49 MMT, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) produced 1.5 MMT of crude oil while Oil India Limited (OIL) and and private sector producers contributed 0.287 MMT and 0.60 MMT, data released by the Oil Ministry showed.