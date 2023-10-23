Hello User
Business News/ Economy / Domestic crude oil production at 2.4 MMT in September, imports rise 6.1% YoY: PPAC

Domestic crude oil production at 2.4 MMT in September, imports rise 6.1% YoY: PPAC

Nikita Prasad

  • Crude oil imports increased by 6.1 per cent and by 0.4 per cent during September 2023 and April-September 2023 respectively, compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

India's domestic domestic crude oil production in September was 2.4 MMT. (Picture Credits: ONGC official website)

India produced a total of 2.4 million metric tonnes (MMT) of crude oil in September 2023 - registering a steady growth compared to the year-ago period, according to Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell (PPAC). Out of 2.49 MMT, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) produced 1.5 MMT of crude oil while Oil India Limited (OIL) and and private sector producers contributed 0.287 MMT and 0.60 MMT, data released by the Oil Ministry showed.

Crude oil imports increased by 6.1 per cent and by 0.4 per cent during September 2023 and April-September 2023 respectively, compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. The net import bill for oil and gas was $10 billion in September 2023 compared to $10.8 billion in September 2022, according to PPAC.

Out of this, crude oil imports constitutes $10.6 billion, liquified natural gas (LNG) imports $1.2 billion and the exports were $3.9 billion during September 2023, the data showed.

The Indian basket crude price averaged $93.54 /bbl during September 2023 compared to $86.43/bbl during August 2023 and $90.71/bbl during September 2022. The price of Brent Crude averaged $94/bbl during September 2023 compared to $86.22/bbl during August 2023 and $89.87/bbl during September 2022.

MORE TO COME

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 05:52 PM IST
