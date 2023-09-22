Domestic crude oil production up 2.1% to 2.5 MMT in August, imports rise 6.2% YoY: PPAC2 min read 22 Sep 2023, 06:42 PM IST
Crude oil imports increased by 6.2 per cent and decreased by 0.6 per cent during August 2023 and April-August 2023 respectively, compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.
India produced a total of 2.49 million metric tonnes (MMT) of crude oil in August 2023 - registering a growth of 2.1 per cent compared to the year-ago period, according to Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell (PPAC). Out of 2.49 MMT, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) produced 1.61 MMT of crude oil while Oil India Limited (OIL) contributed 0.28 MMT and 0.60 MMT, data released by the Oil Ministry showed.