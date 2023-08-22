Domestic crude oil production up 2.1% to 2.5 MMT in July, imports decline 6.3% YoY: PPAC2 min read 22 Aug 2023, 05:08 PM IST
Crude oil imports decreased by 6.3 per cent and 2.4 per cent during June 2023 and April-July 2023 respectively, compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. The net import bill for oil and gas was $9.8 billion in July 2023 compared to $15.8 billion in July 2022
India produced a total of 2.50 million metric tonnes (MMT) of crude oil in July 2023 - registering a growth of 2.1 per cent compared to the year-ago period, according to Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell (PPAC). Out of 2.5 MMT, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) produced 1.62 MMT of crude oil while Oil India Limited (OIL) and private sector producers contributed 0.28 MMT and 0.60 MMT, data released by the Oil Ministry showed.