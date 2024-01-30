Economy
Domestic engines to power India's growth: IMF
Rhik Kundu 5 min read 30 Jan 2024, 11:23 PM IST
Summary
- IMF revises India's FY24 and FY25 GDP projections upwards
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday said India will grow faster than its previous projections in this fiscal year and the next on the back of strong domestic demand, even as it sees the global economy headed for a soft landing.
