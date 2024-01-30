Domestic engines to power India's growth: IMF

The IMF growth forecast, though, is slightly below the RBI’s projection of 7% GDP growth for FY24. India’s National Statistical Office (NSO) earlier this month projected the economy to expand by 7.3% in FY24, as per the first advanced estimates, after the economy reported growth of 7.8% and 7.6%, respectively, in the first two quarters of the ongoing fiscal year. At this pace, India will retain its crown as the fastest-growing major economy, following its 7.2% GDP growth in FY23. The NSO will release the second advance estimate on 29 February.