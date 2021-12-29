Domestic recovery stays in slow lane in Nov

The producer economy segment did better, with three of four indicators in the green. This was led by a near-decade high figure for the composite purchasing managers’ index, a key measure of business sentiment. The robust numbers reflected strong festive demand as well as a fast expansion in activity. Growth in rail freight, the biggest contributor to railway revenue, slowed in November but the pace was far above its five-year trend. Non-food credit extended by banks was the only indicator in the red, but data on this is available with a month’s lag.