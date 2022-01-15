Domestic two-wheeler sales are at a 10-year low. What does that tell us?

1) Two-wheeler sales are low despite interest rates being at very low-levels. For loans of lower amounts, as is the case with two-wheelers, the fall in EMI when interest rates go down, is minimal. Hence, people take on loans when they have the enough confidence in their economic future to be able to repay the EMI. They don’t take on loans just because the EMI has fallen by a hundred rupees. This tells us that the monetary policy of the Reserve Bank of India has its limitations.