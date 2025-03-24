Donald Trump announces he will levy tariffs on ‘autos, aluminium, pharma’ soon

After a brief pause on tariff war announcements, US President Donald Trump has said that he will be announcing tariffs on automobiles, aluminium, and pharmaceuticals in the near future, as part of his broader trade policy initiatives.

Donald Trump is likely to exclude a set of sector-specific tariffs while applying reciprocal levies on April 2, the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg had reported on Monday, 24 March.

A Donald Trump administration official also cautioned that the situation was fluid and no final decisions had been made.

Trump himself will ultimately determine the contents of the April 2 announcement, which he has touted as "Liberation Day" for the US economy.

The action aims to shrink a $1.2 trillion global goods trade deficit by raising US tariffs to levels charged by other countries and counteracting their non-tariff trade barriers.

Trump said in February that he intended to impose auto tariffs "in the neighborhood of 25%" and similar duties on semiconductors and pharmaceutical imports, but he later agreed to delay some auto tariffs after a push by the three largest US automakers for a waiver.