‘India will reduce tariffs substantially’, declares Donald Trump during Oval Office briefing on eve of ’Liberation Day’

“India is going to be dropping its tariffs very substantially,” US President Donald Trump claimed on Tuesday, a day ahead of his much-anticipated 'Liberation Day' reciprocal tariff announcements. Speaking to the media in the White House Oval Office, Trump observed that “we help everybody, and they don’t help us”.

Donald Trump's ‘Liberation Day’ reciprocal tariff announcement move has put the world markets in a chokehold as companies and countries brace for the implications of the US tariff announcement.

Talking to reporters, President Donald Trump stated that India would soon reduce its tariffs, contemplating, “Why didn't somebody do this a long time ago.”

The US president backed his India tariff reduction claim by citing ‘US pressure’ and ongoing bilateral trade negotiations aimed at addressing the trade imbalance and enhancing market access.

Donald Trump has criticised India for imposing "massive" and "restrictive" tariffs on American products, calling India the "tariff king" and accusing it of unfair trade practices.

World skittish ahead of Trump tariff announcement “We help everybody, and they don’t help us,” Donald Trump complained at his Oval Office to reporters, voicing his spartan win-or-lose philosophy on Monday.

Following weeks of aggressive rhetoric on tariffs, punctuated by last-minute reversals and subsequent renewed threats, the imposition of import penalties aimed at impacting America's allies, such as Canada and Mexico, has left everyone uncertain about what might come next.

Will Donald Trump impose across-the-board matching tariffs on nations that use protectionism against US exports? Or will the president simply target all goods coming into the country? Or will Trump take a nation-by-nation approach designed to grind out new bilateral arrangements?

The imposition of stringent tariffs, a policy tool that historically played a role in shaping the foreign and economic policies of the United States, is primarily aimed at safeguarding domestic industries.

By increasing the cost of imported goods, tariffs render foreign products less competitive in the domestic market, thereby protecting local businesses and promoting economic self-sufficiency.

What are ‘unfair trade practices’ according to Donald Trump? White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday highlighted several examples of what the Trump administration considers unfair trade practices.

Speaking to the reporters, Leavitt noted:

India currently imposes 100 per cent tariffs on American agricultural products

European Union charges 50 per cent on American dairy

Japan levies 700 per cent on American rice

Canada imposes nearly 300 per cent on American butter and cheese "This makes it virtually impossible for American products to be imported to these markets and has put a lot of Americans out of business and work over the past several decades," she said.