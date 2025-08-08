Trump claims tariffs are boosting US markets, warns court ruling could trigger ‘1929 Great Depression–level’ collapse

President Donald Trump on Friday U.S. issued a warning against blocking his tariff policy, citing its “huge positive impact” on the stock market.

Advertisement

He also said that any such move can lead to a severe economic downturn, similar to the ‘Great Depression’ of 1929'.

What Trump said Speaking of the benefits of tariffs on the US economy, his post on Truth Social mentioned, “Tariffs are having a huge positive impact on the Stock Market. Almost every day, new records are set. In addition, Hundreds of Billions of Dollars are pouring into our Country’s coffers."

Also Read | Modi, Putin vow to deepen ties defying Trump tariffs

He further warned that “If a Radical Left Court ruled against the tariff policy at this late date, in an attempt to bring down or disturb the largest amount of money, wealth creation and influence the U.S. has ever seen, it would be impossible to ever recover, or pay back, these massive sums of money and honor.”

Advertisement

“It would be 1929 all over again, a GREAT DEPRESSION,” he added.

Why the statement matters now? This statement comes as a federal appeals court is hearing arguments on ways of handling Trump's tariff policy. Former House Speaker Paul Ryan told CNBC this week that Supreme Court could end up disqualifying the duties being invoked under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

Speaking of the courts' potential action against tariffs, Trump said, “If they were going to rule against the wealth, strength, and power of America, they should have done so LONG AGO, at the beginning of the case, where our entire Country, while never having a chance at this kind of GREATNESS again, would not have been put in 1929 style jeopardy.”

Advertisement

Also Read | Jimmy Fallon roasts Trump on tariffs, toilet paper prices and Sydney Sweeney

“There is no way America could recover from such a judicial tragedy,” the President added.

He concluded the post by saying, “I know our Court System better than anyone, there is no one in history that has gone through the trials, tribulations and uncertainties such as I, and absolutely terrible, but also amazingly beautiful, things can happen.”

What happened in 1929 Great Depression? The Great Depression of 1929 was the most severe economic downturn in modern history, beginning with a deep plunge in the US stock market in October 1929.

It lasted for a decade, causing mass unemployment across the country, widespread poverty, and a sharp decline in global trade.





The crash wiped out both corporate and individual wealth. The ultimate bottom was reached on July 8, 1932 when the Dow Jones index experienced a staggering loss of 89.2% from peak to trough.



