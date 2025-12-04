Donald Trump claims tariffs could someday replace federal income taxes, but experts call idea ‘nonsensical’ — here's why

United States President Donald Trump has multiple times claimed that revenues from his global tariffs could in the future replace need for federal income taxes in America, but experts are singing a different song.
According to an AP report citing multiple economic experts, Donald Trump's “idealised” Gilded Age policies were a precursor to income taxes — which were imposed because the tariffs did not work.
Donald Trump claims that revenues from his global tariffs have the ability to replace revenues from federal income taxes in the US. He has repeated this idea since his presidential campaign in 2024, and even as recently as a Cabinet meet on 2 December.
At the meeting, which lasted two hours, he claimed: “I believe that at some point in the not-too-distant future, you won't even have income tax to pay. Because the money we're taking in is so great, it's so enormous, that you're not going to have income tax to pay.”
The White House did not immediately respond to queries, the report added.
However, experts dispute Donald Trump's claims idea as unfeasible, stating that the tariff revenues “don't even come close” to levels that could completely replace federal income taxes. Steve Wamhoff, federal policy director at the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy told AP the idea is “nonsensical.”
Brandon DeBot, senior attorney adviser and policy director at New York University's Tax Law Center told AP such a move is “not possible” and not feasible, “mathematically or economically”. He added: “Analysts from a range of different perspectives agree with that conclusion. Even the very substantial tariffs imposed this year, which are at the highest levels in the postwar era, raise nowhere near the revenue that income tax does.”
According to experts, it not only about how much revenue is generated from income taxes, but earnings from tariffs is also simply unreliable and its adverse impact on the US economy is too big to ignore.
There are also uncertainties surrounding Donald Trump's constant changes to tariffs — in terms of rates, impacted countries, etc. And there is the looming US Supreme Court verdict on the constitutionality of his move in imposing the tariffs in the first place. If overturned — and if companies file for refunds — that's a pandora's box in itself.
Michael Graetz, a professor of tax law at Yale University told AP, “Inequality is very highly skewed toward the top. We've got more billionaires than we've ever had. We've got more millionaires than we've ever had. So, it's a strange time to be reducing the tax burden on the top and increasing it on the middle.”
(With inputs from AP)